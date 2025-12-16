Agege LG To Launch Football League –Obasa

The chairman of Agege Local Government, Vinod Obasa, has revealed the plan of the LG to launch a football league for academies around the area.

Speaking during the final of the 2025 Obasa Games, the chairman also announced the plans to build 5-a-side and 7-a-side pitches in Agege.

“We plan to launch the Agege Football League for academies to participate in on weekends,” he said. “We are also going to be enhancing local sports facilities, including building 5-a-side and 7-a-side pitches in Agege.

“We are also using the Obasa Games to engage our youth. With nearly one million residents in Agege 60% of whom are under 30, there is ample opportunity for sports development.

Not every young person will pursue academics, trade, or creative endeavours; some will find their path in sports.

“We have seen the success Morocco has achieved in football with facility upgrades, and that’s why we are creating an environment in Agege that will nurture young talents. Our goal is to do things differently here.” Future Stars emerged as champions, defeating Goal Getters in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 6–5.