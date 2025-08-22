Agege LG Rewards Top WAEC Students, Schools, District With N5m

In a remarkable show of commitment to education, Agege Local Government Area has rewarded the top-performing students, their schools, and the education district with a total sum of N5 million following their outstanding results in the 2025 West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

The Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Azeez Tunde, alongside his Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, made the announcement, stressing that the gesture was aimed at celebrating excellence and motivating more students to aspire for greatness in academics.

The best-performing student, Akintoye Boluwatife Niemat of Government Senior College, Agege, who obtained seven A1s, one B3, and one C6, was awarded N1 million. Her schoolmate, Hassan Aisha Ayomide, who scored six A1s and three B3s, also receiving N1 million.

The third top performer, Olatunji Olayinka Deborah of Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, who secured five A1s, two B2s, and three B3s, was equally given N1 million.

In addition to the students’ rewards, the local government also recognised the institutions that nurtured them. Government Senior College, Agege, which produced two of the winners, with an award of N1 million, while Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege received N500,000.