Agege Lg Partners Afolayan To Boost Youth Creativity

Agege Local Government area of Lagos State has partnered with veteran filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, to empower young creatives in the community.

The collaboration, initiated by the Chairman of the local government, Hon. Ganiyu Obasa, aims to provide practical skills training in film, music, and podcasting, equipping youths with the tools to pursue careers in the creative industry.

Accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Council Manager, and members of the management team, Obasa visited Afolayan to chart a collaborative pathway for youth development through the creative industry.

According to Obasa, the partnership seeks to identify and develop promising talents within the local government, providing opportunities for them to feature in professional productions and compete on national and international stages.

“Our discussions focused on building a strong partnership to create real platforms, where young people can find their footing, develop their skills, and confidently explore their creativity within the film and creative industry,” Obasa wrote on X.

The council chairman added that the initiative would focus on originality, discipline, and sustainable growth, positioning Agege youths for long-term success in the creative space.

“This is about opening doors, creating pathways, and ensuring that Agege youths are prepared to compete and thrive on bigger stages,” he wrote.