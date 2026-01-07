Agege LG Chair Reaffirms Commitment To Urban Renewal

Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, yesterday inspected Oba Ogunji Road to evaluate the progress of ongoing infrastructure upgrades and review recently finished beautification projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inspection focused on assessing the road’s condition, safety measures in place, and the impact on residents and businesses along the route.

Obasa stated that the corridor had been enhanced with visual upgrades and artworks, giving it an improved appearance. He said: “The exercise is part of this administration’s deliberate approach to ensuring quality delivery of public infrastructure.

“This gives us the opportunity to review progress, assess safety and evaluate how interventions are impacting residents and commuters.” He noted that the beautification efforts were designed to complement functional infrastructure and foster community pride.

“We are not just fixing roads; we are creating environments that reflect dignity and identity,” he added. The chairman noted that feedback from residents and business owners would guide future interventions, stressing that sustainable urban renewal requires continuous assessment and maintenance.

He reaffirmed that similar inspections and renewal projects would be extended to other parts of Agege under a comprehensive regeneration strategy.