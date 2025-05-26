Agege APC Boils As Obasa Faces Allegations Of Political Monopoly

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege and Orile-Agege is facing a mounting internal crisis as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the area has publicly accused Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, of monopolising the party’s structures and stifling internal democracy.

At a press conference held in Agege, the PCC’s spokesperson, Adetunji Akinyemi, raised alarm over what he described as the “erasure of participatory politics” within the party.

Akinyemi called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other key APC leaders to urgently intervene to “halt the decay” in the party’s democratic values at the grassroots level.

“The recent local government primaries held on May 10, 2025, were a charade,” Akinyemi said.

“The results being circulated are nothing short of fiction. They do not reflect the votes, voices, or will of APC members in Agege and Orile-Agege,” he added.

He alleged that the entire process was orchestrated to serve the interests of one faction, the Obasa Movement, with no room for other voices within the party.

The PCC claimed that nomination forms were deliberately withheld from aspirants not aligned with Obasa, while all key positions, including chairmanships and councillorships, were “awarded wholesale” to loyalists of the Speaker.

“Under Obasa’s control, the APC in Agege no longer functions as a democratic platform. It has become a private fiefdom. Ward executives and party officers are reduced to rubber stamps, ratifying predetermined outcomes imposed from the top,” Akinyemi stated.

The campaign council accused the Speaker of creating an environment of suppression and fear, where dissent is punished, and merit is sidelined in favour of loyalty.

Of particular concern to the group is what it described as Obasa’s alleged plan to install his son as his political successor, an action they said was not only undemocratic but also “provocative and toxic to the party’s unity.”

“The imposition of his son is the final straw. It is a dangerous and selfish move that undermines everything the APC stands for,” said Akinyemi.

Despite the grievances, the group reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda but stressed that party loyalty should not be mistaken for blind submission.

“Our resistance is not borne out of bitterness or envy. It is rooted in principle, patriotism, and a firm commitment to justice,” the PCC declared.

The council further argued that reconciliation efforts from Obasa’s camp had been superficial, stating that no genuine dialogue had taken place to address the concerns of disenfranchised members.

“There are two political blocs in Agege APC today: the Obasa Movement and the APC membership.

“The former is obsessed with control; the latter is demanding fairness,” the group asserted.

The PCC called on the APC’s State Working Committee, National Working Committee, and Board of Trustees to urgently “call the speaker to order,” stressing that without decisive intervention, the party risks further division and disillusionment among its grassroots members.

“This is not just about politics. It is about our home, our legacy, and our future. We seek not conflict but correction, not revenge but restoration. This is Lagos. This is Agege. And we are ready to reclaim our party,” Akinyemi concluded.

