Age of Ankara pants

Nothing spells stylish and class like ankara pants paired with plain top or shirt. A few years back, nobody dares to wear a t-shirt or regular collar shirts on ankara pants but now, it’s one of the best combination money can buy. This shows how style keeps evolving.

Ankara fabric comes in unique designs and bright colours, toning the flashy prints down with dull plain t-shirts, body hug tops are always has a way of making you look sharp and attractive. This style has a way of showing that you know what many don’t know about fashion.

In 2013, Fashion designer and founder of Olaedo fashion house, Sharon George, is one of the designers that love ankara pants and has a few in her collection. “The combination of ankara fabric with polo shirts, linen, chiffon tailored top, collar shirts and so on, shows there is future for ankara.

Ankara pants and plain tops is a splendid evolution in style and it’s such a brilliant combination that you don’t have any choice than to look good in them” she said. Now, the evolution of ankara fashion is here to stay and the trend is incorporated in every Morden style possible.

These plain and pattern dress up with ankara is a ready-to-wear for any event. You can go from an office meeting to a brunch date with clients in these pieces.