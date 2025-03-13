Age Falsification: Rivers Assembly Calls On DSS To Probe CJ

Share

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhuleon, on Thursday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the Chief Judge (CJ) of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, for alleged age falsification.

The Lawmakers made this known during plenary on Thursday following the presentation of some documents to the Assembly by the leader of the House, Hon Major Jack.

Afterwards, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Dumle Maol, raised an allegation against the Chief Judge of the state, Simeon Amadi.

He said, “These documents before me simply say that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi falsified his age in service. Mr Speaker, that is a very serious allegation, and I do hope that this House takes legislative notice.”

The House debated on it and resolved to write a letter to the Director of the DSS to do its investigation and revert to the House on their findings.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, called for an investigation into the alleged age falsification against the state chief judge.

After a voice vote, the House eventually agreed to write the DSS to investigate the age falsification allegation against the Chief Judge.

“The documents are only suggesting a case of age falsification by the honourable Chief Judge of the state, Simeon Amadi. What it means is that there has to be an investigation to that effect,” the speaker stated

