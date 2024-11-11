AGDPs: FG Moves To Prevent P&ID Mistake As AGF Sets Up C’ttee To Audit MoU

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has inaugurated a committee to audit agreements or MOUs on Memorandum Accelerated Gas Development Projects (AGDPs).

Fagbemi said the committee, chaired by Olasupo Shasore (SAN), is tasked with a critical mission of guiding the government to avoid a repeat of the nation’s most unpleasant experience in the P&ID case which originated from one of such AGDPs.

This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide to AGF, Kamarudeen Ogundele in Abuja yesterday.

The statement reads in the part: “The committee will keenly review the AGDP Agreements to ensure avoidance of potential landmines or other forms of liability and achieve a final closure against predatory investors.

“The committee’s assignment will also provide proper legal and commercial guidance that will enable the government to effectively harness the nation’s huge gas resources in line with the Nigerian Gas Master Plan to promote domestic gas revolution.”

Responding on behalf of the committee, Shashore, who noted that the task is onerous, promised that they will discharge their duties with patriotism.

