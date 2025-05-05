AGC Hires Chairman

Share

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has appointed Mrs Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as chairman, Board of Directors. She succeeds Mr. Emeka Emuwa, who has completed 12 years of meritorious service to the corporation.

Samuel-Ogbu had experience spread over three decades, leading and transforming the banking sector in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

She has led Citi’s institutional businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, with oversight across banking, markets and services.

During this period, Samuel-Ogbu steered the franchise through significant macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds, strengthening its strategic momentum and resilience.

Her international career within Citibank included senior leadership roles across over 50 countries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, during which time she worked in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Samuel-Ogbu has extensive boardroom experience including Citibank Nigeria where she was a non-executive director for six years and chair of the risk committee prior to becoming the managing director.

Also, Samuel-Ogbu served on the board of CHAPS Clearing UK, the high value payment system now operated by the Bank of England and a UKbased charity, Opportunity International.

Share