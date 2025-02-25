Share

Oyo State House of Assembly has approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s request for the issuance of a bond for the remodelling of the popular Agbowo shopping complex.

The approval was sequel to a letter of request forwarded to the Assembly by the governor and read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

“As part of efforts by the present administration in Oyo State to enhance business activities and boost internally generated revenue, the state government has decided to remodel Agbowo Shopping complex, Ibadan, a strategic commercial hub which had suffered significant deterioration over the years,” the letter read.

While approving the request, the Speaker said Agbowo shopping complex remains one of the heritage of the founding fathers of Oyo State, which must be jealously protected.

Ogundoyin said the shopping complex used to be one of the biggest malls in the state.

Contributing, the Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, stressed that the remodelling would bring back the lost glory of Agbowo shopping complex.

In his remarks, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North 2, Babajide Adebayo, commended Makinde for the move, adding that it is a testament to his administration’s resolve to hearken to the yearnings of the people of his constituency, where the complex is situated.

