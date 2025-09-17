Agboola Ajayi Withdraws S’Court Appeal Against Aiyedatiwa

Former Ondo State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has officially withdrawn his appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the recent governorship election in the state.

In a letter dated 16th September 2025 and addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ajayi disclosed that after extensive consultations with his family, party members, associates, and legal advisers, a consensus was reached to discontinue the case.

“As the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, I have engaged in thoughtful discussions… After careful deliberation, we have reached a consensus that the appeal should be withdrawn and I’m by this letter so do,” the letter stated.

Ajayi, who served as former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, emphasized his commitment to the principles of good governance and peaceful coexistence in both the state and Nigeria at large.

Extending his goodwill to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi said:

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as he leads our state, and I remain dedicated to contributing positively to the State and National development.”