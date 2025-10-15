Agbomhere Emerges Edo Ecological Mgt Commission Chairman

Former South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Blessing Agbomhere, has emerged as Chairman of the Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission.

While swearing in Agbomhere in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, charged him to spearhead efforts toward addressing the state’s worsening ecological challenges.

According to a statement forwarded to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Agbomhere took the oath of office with his colleagues, Hon. Felix Ibhade, Executive Director of Projects, Mrs Ivie Uwaifo, Executive Director of Administration, Mrs Khadija Yusuf, Executive Director of Finance, alongside twenty-one newly appointed commissioners and officers of other agencies, marking a major step in the Governor’s ongoing drive to strengthen his administration’s response to environmental degradation.

Governor Okpebholo expressed confidence in Agbomhere’s capacity to tackle the state’s pressing ecological problems, particularly gully erosion, land degradation, water pollution, climate change and recurrent flooding.

He urged the new chairman to work closely with national bodies, international organisations and development partners to attract sustainable funding and technical support for long-term solutions.

“Our state has suffered significant ecological damage over the years, but with this new team, I am confident that we will bring lasting relief to affected communities,” the Governor said. “Barrister Agbomhere has the competence, courage, and connections to engage constructively with both local and international partners to restore our environment.”

In his remarks, Agbomhere expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for the opportunity to serve, pledging total dedication to the assignment.

“I am deeply honoured by this trust,” he said. “We will work tirelessly to make the Governor and the people of Edo State proud through selfless service and impactful interventions that will protect our environment and improve the quality of life for our people.”

A former Director of Corporate, Intergovernmental and Strategic Commerce of the African Bar Association and renowned Natural Resources Management, Petroleum, Marine and Environment Lawyer, Agbomhere is expected to bring his experience and passion for community development to bear in leading the state’s ecological agenda.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to aligning with the Executive Governor of Edo State to champion the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises the well-being and environmental sustainability of Nigerians.

The Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission is tasked with the following functions: Identify, coordinate, and manage ecological development projects within Edo State; Monitor and evaluate the implementation of ecological projects to ensure accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness; and formulate and implement policies to mitigate ecological threats, particularly in erosion-prone areas and flood-affected communities across the state.

Others are to provide for the mobilisation, allocation, utilisation, monitoring and management of ecological funds and resources in Edo State and serve as the principal liaison with donor agencies, national and subnational governments, international organisations, and other funding sources.

The Commission also has the mandate to develop and maintain a transparent and credible project database for ecological and environmental projects; advise the State Government on matters related to ecological sustainability, environmental planning, and green infrastructure; and perform such other functions as may be incidental or necessary to the fulfilment of its objectives.