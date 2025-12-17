Agbeyewa Farms: Ex-Botswana President, Tasks Govt On Massive Investment In Agriculture

...Create enabling environment

Former President of Botswana, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has tasked the Nigerian government, investors and individuals to invest in agriculture so as to develop an agro-based economy, noting that Nigeria holds strong potential to build wealth and long-term prosperity through sustained investment in agriculture and its value chains.

Masisi also called for the creation of an enabling environment for agriculture and its wide value chain to thrive. He made this disclosure during a tour of Agbeyewa Farms located in Ekiti State.

He commended the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farm, Niyi John Olajide and his team for taking the bull by the horns at the right time, adding that what he saw in Agbeyewa Farms, especially in the area of technology and workforce, was an indication that the future of the farm is bright.

The former President also described Olajide as a passionate African who is keen about the provision of jobs and economic prosperity on the continent.

He said, “Government is to provide an enabling environment. Enabling the environment is policy-driven. It’s a legal infrastructure regulator framework and incentivisation.

“As a government, you incentivise through tax breaks. You incentivise through schemes that are subsidies. Because there’s nowhere in the world where agriculture is not subsidised.

‘‘So, it’s not a crime to subsidise agriculture because by doing so, the government is providing sustainable jobs and sustainable living.

“Of course, this will also enhance sustainable nutrition. When all these are applied, investors and government agencies can also diversify the area of agricultural output.”

Masisi also encouraged Nigerians and investors to look in the way of investing in the wildlife economy, pointing out that Nigeria is losing billions of naira for not opening up its wildlife economy, which he said is one of the major sources of income for his country.

According to him, “There’s a whole wildlife economy that I have asked John and all Nigerians I have come across. Where is your wildlife economy?

“We make hundreds of millions out of our wildlife economy in Botswana. Yes. We make money from elephants, zebras, antelopes, and crocodiles”

His remark during the visit, the Chairman of Cavista Holdings (parent company of Agbeyewa Farms), Niyi John Olajide, said Agbeyewa is doing everything that can be done to maximise the entire value chain for cassava and create more jobs and opportunities for more people.

According to him, “We are about moving into processing as we are working towards perfecting cultivation, perfecting aggregation and perfecting just everything around agric-trading.

“We are determined to make sure we maximise all the value addition and all the processing. All the things that can be beneficial to people, such as ethanol, cassava starch, and high-quality cassava flour.”

Agbeyewa Farms is the largest cassava farm in the world, designed to drive food security, industrial raw material supply, and sustainable employment through modern agricultural practices.