Agbeyewa Cup Kicks-off With 160 Secondary Schools, With N3m In Cash Prizes

Agbeyewa Farms has announced the commencement of the 3rd edition of the Agbeyewa Cup Football Tournament for Secondary Schools in Ekiti State, a flagship initiative designed to promote youth development through sports.

The competition, which commenced recently and will feature over 160 sec- ondary schools across all 16 local government areas of the state, fostering healthy rivalry, discipline, and sportsmanship among students.

Winners of this year’s edition stand to receive substantial rewards, with the champions taking home N1 million, the first runner-up N750,000, the second runner-up N500,000, and the third run- ner-up N250,000. In addition, each local government winner will be awarded N30,000, while the best player will also receive N30,000 speaking on the competition, the Director of Community Engagement at Agbeyewa Farm, Dauda Lawal expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming edition. “We are delighted to host the 3rd Edition of the Agbeyewa Cup.

Nigerians, particularly those in Ekiti, can look forward to a vibrant showcase of talent and excitement at every stage of the tournament. Beyond football, the Agbeyewa Cup is about building character, resilience, and community spirit among young people. This re- flects our Chairman, Niyi John Olajide’s vision of empowering the next generation to thrive both on and off the field,” he said.

According to the fixtures from the Directorate of School Sports at the Ekiti State Ministry of Education, the 2025 tournament will kick off with preliminary rounds across local government areas from October 6 to 14. Victorious teams will then progress to the knockout stages, with the Round of 16 scheduled for Thursday, October 16, followed by the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 21, and the Semifinals on Thursday, October 23.

The competition will culminate in a thrilling grand finale at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, where the third-place match and the final will be played on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 a fitting climax to what promises to be an exciting showcase of grass- roots football talent.