Agbeyegbe’s The King Must Dance Naked returns on stage

All is set for the stage production of The King Must Dance Naked, a play written by renowned playwright and legal practitioner, Fred Agbeyegbe. Directed by Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale, the show is produced by Lufodo Productions Ltd, and it opens this Friday at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Customs Street, Marina, Lagos, and continues on December 23rd, 24th, 29th and 30th, 2023; and January 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2024. This show features array of notable actors such as Edmond Enaibe as Atseburukuajagbo, Gloria Young as Queen Odosun, Toyin Oshinaike (Narrator), Albert Akaeze (Ogodobiri), Seyi Fasuyi (Afinotan), Efe Mayford-Orhorha (Ogbemi), Omololu Sodiya (Ololo), Mike Okorie (Ofioto), and Smart Adejumo (Jolomi).

‘The King Must Dance Naked’ as a story is “woven around a man-woman riddle.” It explores the intricate relationship between the gods and society, as well as the contemporary issues such as leadership ineptitude. It’s a play that looks at culture, tradition, leadership, and how all those things intersect.

Princess Omajuwa is crowned king following the disappearance of her half-brother, Prince Omagbemi, whom Queen Odosun, mother to King Omajuwa, had earlier plotted to assassinate. At birth, and on consultation of the gods on what the future holds for Omajuwa and her twin brother, Afinotan, the chief priest, through the oracle, reveals that the female child is destined to succeed her father as king. The revelation is seen as a taboo, which must not be allowed to happen.

Queen Odosun believes she has tricked the gods when she substituted the female child with the male immediately before the sacrifice is to be performed. Thus, she tricks the people of Ogbodume by presenting disguised Omajuwa as male successor to the throne. After the coronation of Omajuwa as crowned King in Ogbodume, the land is plagued by famine, drought and diseases. The cause is attributed to the inability of the reigning king to procreate. The cause of the inability of the king to produce an heir-apparent is not known until Mejebi appears unexpectedly.

Mejebi is Omagbemi’s son. Before giving up the ghost, Omagbemi reveals the story of the deception surrounding the kingship of Ogbodume to Mejebi. Omagbemi uncovers Mejebi’s mother’s identity, and how he, Omagbemi impregnated Omajuwa his step-sister and the reigning king. This is the reason for the plagues that have been unleashed on the land. Fate brings Mejebi to Ogbodume and this unravels all that has been hidden from the people. He claims that the king is his mother. This disclosure takes place when the oracle, through Afinotan, divines that the solution to the continuous suffering of the people is for the king to dance naked in the presence of the chiefs.

Speaking with journalist at a preview of the play, veteran Joke Silva, who is the Executive Producer, and who previously played a lead role of Queen Odosun in the play in 1993, noted that Agbeyegbe has many remarkable plays, but ‘The King Must Dance Naked’ was chosen for a special reason, she said, “One of the most famous of his plays is this, The King Must Dance Naked. It’s a play that looks at culture, tradition, leadership, and how all those things intersect. Where do they divide?”

Also, in a chat with journalists, Toritseju Ejoh, noted that the play was a hit in the early 90s for theatres in Nigeria and is still relevant today in Nigeria with its leadership and political undertones, adding that it is an introspect in leadership and the quality of leaders. “Are you willing to be accountable? That’s what the play is asking. Leadership is about being willing to be accountable. These are the questions that arise from the text, The King Must Dance Naked. You will be here to see the interpretation, the movement dance, and the music on the 22nd.

“It touches on the rich Ishekiri history and culture which the writer has used as his backdrop. Of course, the play is written by Pa Fred Agbeyegbe who is 88 years old this year. The play made its mark in the early 90s which was a hit for theatre in Nigeria,” Ejoh said.

According to him, one of the reasons for the show, is the celebration of the playwright, Agbeyegbe’s birthday, while the second reason “is the introspect into leadership in present-day Nigeria. Are we willing to be naked? Are we willing to show what is in our closet? If we have nothing to hide, then we need to let the spotlight shine on us. So what we’ve done today is to allow the spotlight to shine on us as performers.”

The Producer, Soji Jacobs, also noted that The King Must Dance Naked, is a culturally rich piece, and that it has a lot of political undertones to it. According to him, this is not the first time the company Lufodo Productions is producing The King Must Dance Naked. “And we took it to the Olympics in 2012. It’s a very cultural, culturally rich piece. The King Must Dance Naked, has a lot of political undertones to it. And we believe that it’s a show that a lot of Nigerians, young and old, would appreciate and we’re hoping for an excellent turnout.

“The reason why we’re doing this now is that we are showing people that theatre is the cutting edge of entertainment and why people need to embrace theatre, the humanisation of society is necessary. And that’s what theatre does for the Nigerian community. Also as a way of providing an opportunity for them to be in the theatre space,” he said.