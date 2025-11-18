Agbese’s Death, Profound Loss To Media Industry, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of Chief Dan Agbese, veteran journalist, prose stylist, author, and co-founder of the trailblazing Newswatch weekly magazine as painful and a profound loss to Nigeria’s media industry and the nation as a whole.

Tinubu expressed deep grief over the passing of Agbese, the Awan’Otun of Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, who died on Monday at the age of 81 in Lagos.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said Agbese, alongside his colleagues at Newswatch, helped pioneer a new era of investigative and interpretative journalism in Nigeria, transforming media practice and setting standards for ethical and courageous reporting.

“Dan Agbese was not just a journalist; he was an institution. His pen shaped public opinion, strengthened democratic discourse, and inspired a generation of media practitioners.

“He served Nigeria with integrity, courage, and commitment to truth and justice. His contribution to the evolution of the modern Nigerian press will be remembered forever.

“I join his family, particularly his wife, children, and the entire media community, in mourning. May his legacy continue to guide the noble calling of journalism in our nation,” the President added.