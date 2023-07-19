Agbese To Launch Book On Tinubu’s Emilokan

On October 1, 2023, a book highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s quick ascent to the Nigerian presidency would be released in Abuja.

The member of parliament representing the Ado/Okpokwo/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese, wrote the book titled, “Emilokan: The Making Of A Man With A Mission – PBAT.”

President Tinubu’s important contributions to the nation’s democracy are depicted in the literary masterpiece, as is his rise to the apex of Aso Rock as the most well-liked and widely-accepted candidate in the most recent presidential elections.

The book also contained Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, his early achievements, and perhaps ground-breaking actions as a man on a mission.

Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, a well-known professor of Pragmatics and Applied Linguistics, examined the 16-chapter book with assistance from other academics at home and abroad.

In September, a vibrant celebration will be hosted at the Abuja Transcorp Hotel to officially launch the book, with Vice-President Kassim Shettima as the Special Guest of Honor.

The 36 state governors are distinguished guests of honor, as well as Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and others.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, the UK high commissioner, and other foreign envoys stationed in the nation are among the other distinguished guests.