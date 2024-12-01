Agbese Lauds Tinubu Tax Reform Bill, Says It’ll Ease Nigerians Burden

Share

Following the criticism that has greeted President Bola Tinubu proposed tax Reforms bill, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Phillip Agbese has said bills will take away the burden on poor Nigerians when signed into law.

Agbese who made this remark during an interview on Saturday called on Nigerians to rally around Tinubu’s tax bills.

According to him, if implemented, the bill will bring a new tax regime that takes away the burden from poor Nigerians and small companies.

The deputy spokesman also praised Tinubu for championing a new direction of tax administration in the country, he also urged lawmakers to look at the interest of the nation that surpassed individual or sectional consideration.

READ ALSO

However, some governors are said to be shifting their position on the matter, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called on his northern colleagues to reject the bills, insisting that if implemented, they would damage the region’s economy.

“We hope to debate these bills on Tuesday and we expect robust deliberation that will ultimately lead to the passage of the bills.

“Most of our colleagues have read the bills and as a result, they are now shifting grounds. Those initially opposed to the bills are now advocating for their speedy consideration and passage.

“When we converge next week, more supporters will have been won over but I want to add that this is not only about lawmakers. These bills are about Nigerians, from the top company executive to the farmer in a rural village.

“I say this because public policy affects everyone. If passed into law, these bills will rejig the economy and ensure rapid development of critical infrastructure,” Agbese said.

Share

Please follow and like us: