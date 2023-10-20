Agbese Commends Kyari Over Appointment of NNPCL Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese (APC – Benue), has welcomed the appointment of Femi Soneye as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement on Thursday, Agbese hailed the NNPC Limited Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, for the choice of Soneye.

Describing Soneye as a modern-day media practitioner with a rich educational background and vast experience, he added that the new NNPC Spokesman has all the necessary tools to succeed.

He further said that Soneye is the kind of professional needed at this point of the company’s daring transformation and transition.

Agbese, therefore, assured that the new appointee would justify the confidence reposed in him by Kyari with his professionalism, diligence and transparency.

‘’I commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision with the appointment of Soneye. No wonder, there’s a buzz in the media industry.

“Soneye has established himself as an astute media and communications strategist, with vast experience in both the media industry and the public relations field.

“The appointment wouldn’t have come at a better time. Under Kyari, the NNPCL is undergoing daring transformation, transition and restructuring. The expertise of a media executive like Soneye with a reputation in journalism, information and communications will be crucial.

“I am, therefore, confident that he will discharge his duties diligently, professionally and transparently owing to the importance of the NNPCL in the nation’s growth and development.

“I am also certain that he will justify the confidence reposed in him by Kyari and help the NNPCL boss break even more ground and reach new milestones”.