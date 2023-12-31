 Agbese Bags Most Outstanding Parliamentarian Award

Chief Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has been named the Most Outstanding Parliamentarian for 2023.

Agbese emerged top of an end-of-the-year rating by LeadersNG Newspaper which also included four other distinguished lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly.

According to the organisers, the award recognises an outstanding parliamentarian who has exhibited exceptional leadership and outstanding performance in governance, with concerted efforts and significant contributions towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The newspaper said Agbese was picked due to his tireless efforts and remarkable contribution to national development, the sustenance of parliamentary democracy and good governance.

It added that the member who represents Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency also displayed bravery and courage in providing oversight over the executive and judiciary to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people.

The organisers further noted that Agbese’s record number of bills and motions has not gone unnoticed, especially as they were targeted towards the masses.

As the Deputy Spokesman of the House, the newspaper said that Agbese has displayed a deep understanding of the legislature, excellently acting as an intermediary between the Reps and citizens.

The Editorial Board, therefore, describes him as a “shining light on the continent, contributing towards changing the continent’s narrative, and inspiring the next generation to the leadership of accountability, integrity and service delivery.”