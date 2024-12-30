Agbeluyi: Political Leaders Should Lead Consultations On Tax Reform Bill

Share

President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Samuel Agbeluyi, recently had an interactive session with members of the Finance Correspondent Association of Nigeria (FICAN), during which he shed some light on President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills and also explained why the proposals are for the overall good of the country’s economy. Tony Chukwunyem reports

President Tinubu’s tax reform bills, currently before the National Assembly, have sparked a lot of controversy among various groups in the country, with some critics questioning the President’s decision to send the bills to the lawmakers at this time. What is your take on the issue?

I’m not here to say whether the timing of the tax reform bills is right or wrong. I even believe that it is right and that we need those amendments passed as quickly as possible so that the Nigeria can actually benchmark its economy against other countries’.

As we are speaking, a lot of people want to invest in Nigeria. The President is going all over the world, marketing the country.

It is good to market the country, but the people who are coming into Nigeria, will do their background check; they will still do all the necessary findings before they come because you are just one of several countries in the world.

So for them to come, there has to be certainty on what they want to put on the table. I will give you an example. Taxation is a major point; it is a major variable that they must be sure of before they come in.

So for tax professionals, how do you advise an American or a French person that we have about 65 types of taxes; how do you explain that? You are already demarketing the country yourself.

And if you don’t say it, you are telling lies and as a professional you are not supposed to tell lies.

These 60 or 65 taxes, depending on the state you are visiting, exclude the activities of non-state actors; those ones who would come to your shop and ask you to do something (part with your money) otherwise they would disrupt your business.

You are carrying goods from one point to another and they are not allowing you to do that. So for tax professionals we have been longing for this kind of bill so that we will have certainty of the law guiding and administering the tax arrangement in the country.

Also, statistics reveal that only nearly five different types of taxes that we have among the 60 or 65, are actually bringing in over 90 per cent of our tax revenue.

Now how do you bother the system, disturb a business, disturb a company, disturb the personnel working with company with about 60 different types of taxes that are not helping the country?

If revenue is by the number of taxes that you collect, Nigeria’s tax to GDP will be over 30 per cent. So why are we struggling with a low tax to GDP ratio? So, it means that we just have those things as nuisance tax as we call them.

You are not helping the system. President Tinubu mentioned his dislike for multiple taxation immediately after he assumed office and he walked the talk and set up a committee and we are where we are today.

So to me, that we are bringing sanity to the tax space is a great thing. Imagine the fact that companies receive letters from local government that they want to check their books; states will write that they want to check their books for various tax responsibilities; FIRS will also write.

The laws that set up these tax laws and responsibilities allow for audit. So you can’t say FIRS don’t come and audit me. FIRS can call you for audit and they can do investigation.

The state has the same power. So when you subject somebody who is operating in a very hostile business environment to this kind of tax administration, you are not helping that system.

And after sometime, people don’t want to do business again. They will prefer to put their money in treasury bills. They would say, let me invest somewhere else and I won’t need to bother myself with diesel, generator and these people coming from revenue office.

That is not helping us because you can only create employment when people do business; when they set up companies. So the benefits of the tax reform bills are enormous.

You have the benchmark for the threshold for small business being raised from 25 per cent to 50 per cent; that is a major move.

What they are saying is that, have more money in your hand; go and do your business; once you are prosperous enough, then you can visit us or we can visit you.

But if you are still operating between the 25 and 40 per cent threshold, most likely, your working capital will be impaired. And you know getting money from the banks,

Statistics reveal that only nearly five different types of taxes that we have among the 60 or 65, are actually bringing in over 90 per cent of our tax revenue

particularly for SMEs in Nigeria, is a tall order. Also, you know that you can’t drive economic activities with taxation because without economic activities there will be no taxation.

The moment you put too much pressure on companies, they will fold up and they will not be there tomorrow for you to collect anything.

Can you share your views on the debate over the proposed derivation of Value Added Tax (VAT) based on consumption?

We have talked so much about derivation as if it is the only thing in the VAT bill. If you buy equipment, before now, the money you expend to put the infrastructure for the equipment and the like in place, let’s say N200 million, by virtue of what we have as at today, depending on the nature of that equipment, you can’t retrieve your money until five or 10 years.

But what is being proposed in this bill is that your equipment, the amount you spend on assets, will be zero rated. Zero rated means that you can claim the input.

So that in that year, you will claim the input and that is all and of course your turnover or whatever it is that is your output.

Another aspect of the benefit of this bill is that before now, once you do the differential and government needs to refund money to you, under this bill, the process for refund is made simpler.

But as we speak and I have been in practice for quite some time, no company can get refund from the FIRS until they subject you to another round of audit and that will take years.

So the amount of relief that is being given to the tax payer under this proposal is enormous. And again I repeat that the derivation principle, if it would pose a problem, then it can dropped.

Everybody must be carried along. If state A is not doing well the fall out of not doing well will get to the state that is doing well. So beyond economic activity you also need to look at the social aspects of the bill and the political balancing, that is fair.

How would you react to the view that the reason there is so much controversy about the tax reform bills is that the Presidency didn’t consult widely enough before sending them to the National Assembly?

There was a lot of consultation among tax professionals within the six geo political zones in the country, but evidently it is not enough. And I think it won’t be enough.

What we tax professionals need to know is that we have talked to ourselves and those who were not part of the consultation have all the facilities to read what was going on.

But for the political leaders, I was expecting a lot of consultations and buyin, because without buy in, this massive change will look strange to some people and that is what we are seeing.

I expect that consultation at this level to be led by the President himself. This is because Nigeria has a lot to gain once this thing is successful and we have a lot to lose should it not be successful-God forbid.

So I expect the Presidency, the political leaders to lead the consultations. Let’s not be carried away; and that is why as an Institute, we are sticking to the technical points.

The political leaders know how they can actually talk to themselves. So we recommend that this should be done immediately so that everybody will be on the same page.

Won’t low income earners be adversely affected by these bills as it appears they are not being consulted?

I don’t see how it will adversely affect them. Even at the point of deliberation on the bill some state internal revenue chairmen asked questions about who would be paying personal income tax in form of PAYE in the their states under the new minimum wage.

Now, let’s work with the statistics. What do you actually receive from somebody receiving N30, 000? In any country, the big people are the ones who actually pay personal income tax and statistics have shown that they are under 10 per cent.

So we have all the big people in the country so what they need to do is to be good. Now there is another school of thought that says don’t exempt anybody; once they pay N1 or N2 into the pocket of the government it gives them the moral right; a sense of belonging.

But ‘sense of belonging’ for somebody who is dying? So, I think that the voice for exception for low earners should be louder.

Years ago, I represented this Institute-I was not the President then- at a public hearing held by the National Assembly on minimum tax. As an Institute we have spoken against minimum tax. This is because, minimum tax is capital erosion.

Somebody has done his business for a year, he didn’t make profit (because you are supposed to subject his profit to tax computation), but he didn’t make profit and you say he must do minimum tax.

Where is he getting the money from? From his capital. So you are eroding the capital.

And in Nigeria, we have gone through a lot of trails, if I can use that word. As the President said: ‘Let the poor breathe’. If we must follow that slogan, then exempt the low earner so that Nigeria will be better.

What is likely to be the impact of the tax reform bills, if passed, on financial inclusion?

I will go back to the cashless economy policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its naira redesign programme. For those of us who have travelled outside this country, how often do you see people carrying cash?

God help you if you are a black man and you get to any store in London and you bring out 100 pounds or 50 pounds. I have met a Briton who said he has never sighted 50 pounds in his life time.

And we are carrying cash up and down in Nigeria. Who benefits? I’m speaking to the benefits of cashless economy and the naira redesign programme.

Whatever the immediate past CBN Governor has done right, we acknowledge; whatever he has not done right, we isolate and deal with it on its merit and not to throw everything into the dustbin.

So let’s take the very reasonable conclusion on the cashless economy: many people should have access to banking services.

However, to do that, you also need to talk to CBN. The outrageous charges are also one of the things driving people away from the banks.

Thank God for the fintechs; those ones are doing better. And I say to the established banks; they’d better wake up on time before they drive all of us to the fintechs.

I have entered major hotels in this country and I bring out my debit card and I see Moniepoint or Opay and I say, where are the big banks of this world? Let it not be like NITEL and the experience we are having now.

So don’t drive away people from the banking sector through outrageous charges. Once you don’t do that many people will come into that space and of course it will be easy to trace transactions.

Furthermore, government must hold consultations on the tax reform bills at a very senior level; it should not be left to technocrats alone.

When they are in a meeting and there are aspects that are not too clear to them, they can bring in technocrats to make our presentations and we leave the hall for them.

They understand their language; they know how to talk to themselves. They need to do that at this time. But the most important thing is this.

Let us assume that all the issues are resolved and the bills become an Act. If we give our money in terms of our tax payments to the government and we still see this kind of lifestyle shown by Local government chairmen, spouses of local government chairmen, state governors and by the leadership at the Federal level, it will be difficult for you to have voluntary compliance.

I say this with all emphasis. So we appeal to our political leaders- it is a fiduciary duty to the nation-before you leave large go and be a Dangote. And the Dangote himself is not even living large.

So as a political leader stop living large at our expense; tone down the opulence. Once you do this, you will restore the trust deficit that has been lost.

Once the trust deficit is restored then there will be voluntary compliance, once there is voluntary compliance, cost of collection will go down and revenue will go up.

This is the way to go; this is what we recommend to government. We won’t be tired of giving our recommendations. This is because we are the ones advising people to go and pay your taxes; it’s the right thing to do; its what will make Nigeria great and so on.

The Economic stabilisation bills, which we pray will turn into an Act, will not on its own make Nigeria an el dorado. What will make Nigeria an el dorado is very good usage of tax revenue.

Share

Please follow and like us: