Agbamuche-Mbu Replaces Yakubu As INEC Chairman

Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu has been appointed as the Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Her appointment follows the expiration of the second and final five-year tenure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Prof. Yakubu, who was first appointed in 2015 and reappointed in November 2020, announced his departure on Tuesday during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs). His tenure was originally due to end next month.

Agbamuche-Mbu, before her appointment, served as INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints Committee (LSCCC). A seasoned legal practitioner, she is the highest-ranking National Commissioner within the Commission.

In an emotional farewell speech, Prof. Yakubu thanked INEC staff and the RECs for their dedication, commitment, and hard work throughout his time leading the electoral body.