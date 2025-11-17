Agbakoba: The Current Reality Is That Nigeria’s Economy Operates Far Below Capacity

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), founding President, Nigerian Shipping Chamber of Commerce (NCS), an expert in Maritime and Blue Economy law, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Law, and a human rights lawyer, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on national economic issues

You are a proponent of fiscal federalism in Nigeria, why do you hold such a view?

There is the economic foundation to that. There is a current imbalance: Nigeria’s federal government collects 97% of revenue—the most extreme centralization among all the 28 federal nations globally.

We required reforms. They include on resource control: States should own natural resources in their domain while the federal government licenses and regulates It is important to have hydrocarbon transition: We should create transitional provisions to transfer oil ownership to oil-bearing states over a defined period while increasing derivation percentage, while there should be the establishment of sunset clauses for transition completion.

The government should also ensure tax reallocation: Value Added Tax (VAT) becomes state tax; and states retain 60 per cent of internally generated revenue.

I also propose that we need to have a revenue sharing rebase: Fundamental reallocation reflecting devolved powers—states should collect at least 50% of total revenue; local governments guarantee a minimum 20% of state revenue.

Intergovernmental fiscal framework is necessary. Clear revenue allocation formulae matching resources with responsibilities at each governance tier. Another important issue is economic transformation: From rent-seeking to productivity.

There is the growth imperative such that there should be double-digit Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target Nigeria’s ambitious target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy requires sustained GDP growth rates of 7-8% minimum, ideally double-digit growth.

Such growth rates are impossible within the current governance structure because we cannot unleash economic energy across all levels of society.

The current reality is that Nigeria’s economy operates far below capacity because: Centralized economic planning concentrates activity artificially at federal level; natural drivers of bottom-up growth (local governments and states) remain dormant; over 200 million Nigerians are excluded from formal economic participation; administrative bureaucracy stifles private sector innovation and entrepreneurship.

So what are the solutions?

There should be genuine multilevel governance which will create multiple centers of economic growth across Nigeria rather than concentrating activity in Abuja and a few commercial centers, unleashing economic potential currently trapped in informality.

Another approach is revenue generation. Unlocking trillions through legal and regulatory reform is key. We have identified over N20 trillion in annual revenue generation opportunities through strategic legislative and regulatory interventions.

They include: Maritime Sector Revenue Opportunities which can generate N11+ trillion annually; Port Infrastructure Modernization: We currently record a loss of N20 billion daily (N7.2 trillion annually) due to poor infrastructure and inefficiencies.

To address this loss, there should be the enactment of the Ports and Harbors Bill enabling private sector participation through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). This could lead to revenue recovery of N5-7 trillion annually.

In addition, cabotage enforcement is important. We currently record loss of N4 trillion annually from over 25,000 foreign vessels illegally trading in coastal waters The solution for this is overhaul Coastal and Inland Shipping Act 2003, NIMASA Act 2007, and Local Content Act 2010.

Revenue generation will rise to N3-4 trillion annually. The government should also ensure Inland Waterways Development. We need to dredge River Niger (Baro to Atlantic) and River Benue (to Lokoja) to minimum of 10 feet of drought.

We should create inland water transportation and commerce corridors. Revenue from licenses, tolls, and commerce can hit N500 billion-N1 trillion annually. If opportunities in the aviation sector are maximized, the nation can garner revenue of N1+ trillion annually).

To optimize potential in the aviation sector, a number of strategies should be adopted. There should be Fly Nigeria Policy: We should reserve government air travel (currently N100+ billion annually) to Nigerian-flag carriers; recoup $300 million national carrier investment.

These can lead to revenue retention of N100-200 billion annually and job creation of 10,000 annually. Another strategy is Cape Town Convention Activation: The government should facilitate asset-based financing for aviation equipment; expand financing opportunities and reduce costs.

We would have an economic multiplier of N500 billion-N1 trillion and space sector revenue of potential $50 billion. It is also important for the country to engage in commercialization of the space industry by amending the NASRDA Act incorporating UK Space Industry Act provisions; attracting private sector investment in satellite operations; Mandate ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) to procure satellite data from NASRDA.

These can lead to revenue generation of $50 billion annually (N75 trillion at current exchange rates) and job creation of 5,000+ high-skilled positions. Engaging in financial sector reforms can result to N10+ trillion injection.

The reforms can be via: Land Use Act Reform, streamlining governor’s consent process, release of “dead capital” for collateralization, enabling property-backed lending. There should also be the unbundling of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

We need to separate monetary policy, banking supervision, and development finance; create Prudential Regulatory Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; recapitalize Development Bank of Nigeria and enhanced lending capacity (N3-5 trillion).

The government should establish Credit Guarantee Corporation which will support viable business proposals with government guarantee and unlock N2-3 trillion in previously unfunded projects. Tax rationalization is also necessary to reduce from 154+ taxes to streamlined, clear structure and bring more Nigerians into the tax net.

These can increase revenue from N2 to N3 trillion annually. This country should have single-digit interest rates, Credit system is vital for economic growth; Interest rates must be single digit to enable productive borrowing and a restructured CBN focusing on monetary stability can achieve 5-7% lending rates.

This will unlock massive private sector investment and consumption. The total identified revenue generation potential is N25-35 trillion annually As the global economy transitions from fossil fuels, Nigeria’s critical minerals position the country as essential to the green energy revolution. Unlike oil which faces declining demand, these minerals have exponentially

There is enormous revenue potential as functional power sector adds N20+ trillion annually to the GDP

growing markets. With devolution and the revenue generation measures outlined above, Nigeria can justify and fund an annual budget of N500 trillion through: enhanced revenue collection (N150-200 trillion); Maritime sector reforms can lead to N11+ trillion; critical minerals exploitation: N30-45 trillion; space commercialization: N75+ trillion (phased over 3-5 years to N10-15 trillion annually); Tax base expansion: N10- 15 trillion; Financial sector credit expansion: N10+ trillion in economic activity generating N3-5 trillion in taxes; as well as state and local revenue empowerment: N20-30 trillion (currently uncollected).

Asset Monetization has the potential of N20-30 trillion revenue generation:Government divestment program: N8-12 trillion; MOFI restructuring: N15-20 trillion in performing assets; Public land optimization: N5-10 trillion; Efficiency Savings (N5-10 trillion); Oronsaye implementation: N3-5 trillion; Ministerial rationalization: N1 trillion and procurement reforms: N2-3 trillion.

Digital governance reducing leakages: N1-2 trillion; Sustainable Borrowing (N50- 80 trillion): With a revenue base of N200+ trillion, debt servicing becomes 15-20% of revenue (sustainable)’ Infrastructure bonds: N30-50 trillion, and development financing: N20-30 trillion. reduced interest burden from improved credit rating.

In addition Private Sector Investment Multiplier (N200+ trillion in economic activity) via PPP infrastructure projects: N100+ trillion and Private sector response to enabling environment: N100+ trillion. This generates N40-50 trillion in tax revenue.

My Mathematics is: Total Revenue Potential: N200-250 trillion, Asset Monetization: N20-30 trillion, Efficiency Savings: N5-10 trillion, Sustainable Borrowing: N50-80 trillion, and Private Sector Tax Contribution: N40-50 trillion.

The total available resources: N315-420 trillion, a N500 trillion budget becomes achievable when the economy operates at full capacity through devolved governance, private sector empowerment, and unleashed productivity across 200 million Nigerians.

What are the critical success factors?

They are double-digit GDP growth (10-12% annually) enabled by multilevel governance; Single-digit interest rates (5-7%) enabling productive borrowing and investment; Functional credit system extending finance to real sector and consumers; . Government withdrawal from business releasing N10+ trillion in productive capital and full private sector empowerment through regulatory reform and infrastructure provision Nigeria’s current N30-40 trillion budgets are inadequate for a population of 200+ million.

Infrastructure deficit alone requires N100+ trillion investment over 5 years and human capital development needs N50+ trillion annually.

Could you identify strategic sector development?

Agriculture is a strategic sector. We need to unlock food security and export potential. The Nigerian North represents one of Africa’s greatest food baskets—capable of feeding not just Nigeria but the continent.

Economic growth is inherently local—agricultural productivity depends on soil conditions, climate patterns, market access varying across geography. There is the European Model: Spain built significant portions of its economy around simple agricultural products—olive oil, grapes, apples.

The key difference lies in governance structures supporting production and commercialization. Regional governments have substantial autonomy over agricultural policy; local governments manage rural development; municipalities coordinate with farming communities.

Nigeria’s fixation on complex oil reflects centralized governance, while simple crops that could drive growth—tomatoes, rice, yam, cassava—remain underdeveloped precisely because needed governance structures are dysfunctional.

Under-devolution is an issue that should be addressed. States control agricultural development with contextspecific policies, local governments manage rural infrastructure and market access, Federal government provides research, standards, trade facilitation.

This will result in food security + N10- 15 trillion annual agricultural exports. Most of these issues are also contained in a recent policy framework for constitutional replacement, fiscal federalism, and economic transformation with the title: “Devolution is the solution. Foundational reform agenda for Nigeria’s transformation.

The work was prepared by Mr. Collins Okeke who is Head of Government Relations and Public Sector Practice at Olisa Agbakoba Legal and I.

You have analyzed many sectors and proffered solutions. Is the nation’s energy sector okay?

The nation’s energy sector needs improvement as this is necessary to power economic transformation. There is currently electricity under-devolved control: States own generation and distribution within territories; competitive power markets emerge; renewable energy deployment accelerates; and off-grid solutions proliferate in rural areas.

The following are the federal responsibilities: Interstate transmission infrastructure, national grid coordination, Standards and safety regulation, and strategic fuel reserves. There is enormous revenue potential as functional power sector adds N20+ trillion annually to the GDP.

We should ensure that the nation’s natural resources should advance from extraction to value addition, transform oil governance from “ Oil” to “Development Oil”;—treating petroleum as strategic development asset:

Efforts should be made to address under resource control devolution such that oil-producing states own resources in territory, states develop downstream industries and value chains, federal government provides licensing, regulation, oversight and there should be Sovereign Oil Fund finances strategic investments.

What should critical minerals strategy achieve?

State control enabling rapid, responsive development; value-addition processing before export; technology partnerships for sustainable extraction and local content ensuring Nigerian participation. The combined oil, gas, and minerals revenue under devolution is N50-80 trillion annually.

Should there then be an economic growth mandate for Nigeria to advance?

Yes. We need to achieve double-digit GDP growth (10-12% annually); implement single-digit interest rates (5-7%); and create a functional credit system extending N10+ trillion to the real sector.

There should be government complete withdrawal from business within 3 years and full private sector empowerment through regulatory reform We also should have revenue generation targets.

Implement all Ministry of Justice-identified legislative reforms, generate N25-35 trillion annually from identified opportunities, develop the critical minerals sector to $20-30 billion annually, commercialize the space industry to $10-15 billion annually and achieve N200+ trillion revenue base enabling a N500 trillion budget.

Are you satisfied with the infrastructure provision in the country?

No. There should be infrastructure revolution, power sector devolution enabling state-level solutions, transport infrastructure with measurable milestones, inland waterways development (Niger and Benue dredging), port modernization capturing N7+ trillion annually and digital infrastructure for universal connectivity.

What should be the right treatment?

They include fundamental political governance restructuring through devolution enabling, multiple centers of economic growth across Nigeria, mobilization of over 200 million Nigerians’ economic potential, Double-digit GDP growth (10-12% annually); N200-250 trillion revenue generation; N500 trillion annual budget capacity and replacement of rent-seeking with broad-based participation.

But many of the states in the country are said to be viable?

Not one of these people who call themselves governments is running a viable entity. They depend on printed money. The Naira note is almost a useless currency. It is not backed by any economic fundamentals. The Naira note should be printed based on fundamentals.

But if you have the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and I applaud the current Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso. He is doing his best to stabilize the macroeconomic environment. But the former Central Bank Governor, dared to become Nigerian President and even went to court to ask the court whether he could be Nigerian president.

Come on! There’s something wrong. So the Niara you have is a worthless piece of paper. Do you know who prints it? It is a company called The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting PLC. Do you know who the chairman is? The CBN Governor.

So Mr. President calls Mr. Governor and says, I need N10 trillion. He says, “Yes, sir, Mr. President.” Mr. CBN Governor calls the Mint MD and says, please print. They just can’t collect it back. I’m printing. I’ll give it to you. That’s it. There’s no economic activity driving anything.

That’s why the recent World Bank statistics did not name Nigeria as one of the fastestgrowing economies in Africa. That has to do with this revolution.

The federal government is overwhelmed. Some of these states don’t have a penny unless the federal government releases what they call statutory envelopes in which they have stuffed printed notes that have no value. So the governor has printed notes and is paying salaries.

But those printed notes have no fundamentals. You see? You have problems on how fundamentals are. So if you have in Naira. You work for an organization. And they pay you because you are working for them. So there’s a fundamental that is behind your payments.

What you need to understand in economics is that every Naira has to have a fundamental. 90% of our currency in circulation has no fundamentals. It’s just printed. So you don’t see anything. Rather, you have inflation because they are just printing money.

Are you saying that Nigeria is still printing naira?

Yes, they’re printing Naira. Okay, where are they getting it from? There are no economic activities apart from oil and gas. Who said they are no longer doing it.

But it is believed that the current CBN governor has really stabilized things and such a thing is no longer happening?

It is happening. I challenge the Central Bank not to say that it’s not happening. It’s happening. Because where else do we get our so-called liquidity? Where? We have no activity.

Then it means that Nigeria is in danger….. Are you telling me?

You don’t know that. Absolutely. We’re not producing anything. Nigeria is a country that is super blessed, that any country would say, ‘wow, this is a country I would like to come to first.’

This is a country where if you bring in tools to develop the electricity sector, it will work. If you bring in ports, it will work. There is hardly anything that you want to bring into this country that will not produce money. But the producers are interested in stealing the printed money. That’s the problem.

But investors are coming into the country. Are they not developing the country?

How much of the so-called Chinese investments or other investments really develop Nigeria? That’s the question you have to ask.

How much of it is developing Nigeria? Nigeria is not achieving its economic potential partly because of this evolution process. Nobody owns anything. Nobody’s interested. All they’re interested in is how to take what is called pre-bundled politics.