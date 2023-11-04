Agbakoba, Owolo Of Owo, Justice Ikoue, Walker, Others To Speak At NICAarb Conference Abuja

…Urges government to invest in arbitration, ADR

The Registrar of Nigeria Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICARB), Mrs Shola Oshodi-John has urged the Federal Government to focus more on arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution as it will generate more money for the country if fully invested in.

The Chief Executive Officer of NICArb made this known on Saturday while addressing journalists at their corporate head office, Lagos, on their forthcoming 8th Annual Conference with the theme: Repositioning Arbitration and ADR Practice in Africa.’ And to be held in Abuja between November 15 and 17.

She said countries like Rwanda, Kenya and South African governments are already making money from arbitration and ADR, we have the enabling environment here in Nigeria for international companies to resolve their dispute.

While those who are coming into the country for one issue or the other to be settled we bring in their monies and such money would boost our economy in one way or the other.

“Arbitration is a money spinner, we have arbitrators, we have parties who will bring in their money, the hospitality business is going to boom because they are coming from outside. They are going to pay the arbitrator counsel fees, pay administrative charges, also lodged in hotels and logistics, alot goes into the arbitration.

“If you look at it, all sectors would benefit from it. Imagine if you have a lot of them coming into the country, if the arbitrators are not Nigerians both will fly into the country. Party investors that have a dispute we want to resolve it outside their jurisdiction and come to our country through that we are going to make money.

“Through the promotion of trade in Africa, it means a lot of arbitration would have been taken outside the country instead of in Nigeria. Arbitration is a technical skill-related profession., the more you conduct arbitration matters, the more you become better at it.

“The government needs to look into it and generate more money from it. This year, the Annual Conference will be merged with the Annual Investiture, offering participants a first-of-its-kind event with unique value propositions.

‘The event is a must-attend. It will also address the issue of the cross-border practice of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution within the African continent and beyond, while commercial and investors, state arbitration in Nigeria, Managing bias, arbitration, emerging trends in arbitration and other related issues will be discussed at the conference.

She further said the NICArb conference is a highly anticipated gathering that brings together legal and other professionals, arbitration, mediators, academics, and industry experts from around Africa to the Nigeria Capital city, Abuja.

“With the theme, this year’s conference promises to be an engaging and enlightening experience for all attendees. The conference will also meticulously dissect the intricate interplay between mediation, and arbitration and their impact on Peace, security, and sustainable growth.

“We are also going to deliberate on how effective alternative dispute resolution can address grievances, defuse tension and maintain stability within nations and regions and reveal the nuances of integrating these practices into the African social-political fabric by providing a platform for experts, scholars and practitioners to exchange insight.”

According to the Deputy Registrar, Mrs Chinyere Onuruah, we are unlocking the continent’s dispute resolution potential.

Onuruah said they would x-ray the increasing benefits of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution and its worldwide recognition, massive popularity and wide acceptance as not just the primary and preferred means, but also the most effective means of dispute resolution outside the traditional courtroom.

“Galaxy of speakers, notable experts and practitioners have already assembled by the institution from Nigeria, Africa and from across the world to lead the discourse and share their expertise and insights on various topics related to arbitration, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“They include; Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Hon. Justice Esther Moutngui Ikoue, president of the Common Court of Justice and Arbitration, Mary Walker, Chair of the Law Council of Australia International Law Section, Justice Sam Rugege, former Chief Justice and president of the supreme court of Rwanda, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Olowo of Owo, King Alfred Papapereye Diette- Spiff, the Amanayabo of Twon-Brass and Professor Fabian Ajogwu, the president and chairman of the governing council of Arbitration, the chief host of the event.

Meanwhile, Mrs Oshodi-John said the conference will be devoting the first day of its event to hosting a session with a theme that centred around young and upcoming arbitrators to promote and encourage their involvement in the practice of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution given their pivotal position as the next generation to ensure a smooth transition and broader acceptance of arbitration and ADR practice amongst professionals.

She expressed enthusiasm that participants would find great value in the many sessions and sub-themes which will be vigorously discussed at the conference.