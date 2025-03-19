Share

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbokaba and other prominent speakers will proffer strategies for Nigeria to attain an N500 trillion economy by 2026.

According to a notice on Wednesday by Media Relations Executive, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), Niyi Odunmorayo, the erudite scholars and top professionals will brainstorm at the official presentation of a groundbreaking policy report titled: “OAL Governance and Economic Analysis and Forecast 2025: Nigeria can Succeed Rather Than Fail–Innovation and Efficiency To Create an N500 Trillion Budget for 2026.”

According to the statement, the summit will take place on Tuesday, March 25, at Ikoyi, Lagos.

Odunmorayo said: “This comprehensive policy report presents an in-depth analysis of Nigeria’s current economic landscape and outlines strategic pathways to transform the nation’s economy through key reforms across multiple sectors.

“The report provides a blueprint for archiving an ambitious yet attainable goal of a N500 trillion economy by 2026.

“The key highlights include: Government and institutional reforms to build inclusive institutions; Anti-corruption and transparency measures to ensure accountability; Economic diversification and innovation strategies; Maritime sector development as a major economic driver; Financial services sector revitalization; Trade and investment reforms for global competitiveness; Natural resources and energy development strategies and Human capital development initiatives.”

