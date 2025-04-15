Agbakoba: Nigeria’s N144.66trn Debt Burden Becoming Unsustainable

Share

Nigeria’s debt burden is becoming unsustainable, the founder and first President of Nigerian Shipping Chamber of Commerce (NCS), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba and the acting Executive Director, Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria Foundation (CLEEN), Peter Maduoma, have said.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph over the weekend. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 48.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N144.5 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to DMO, Nigeria total public debt portfolio as at December 31, 2024, was ($94,225.10bn) or N144.665 trillion. Agbakoba, who is a prominent maritime lawyer and the Senior Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), said a particularly concerning dimension of Nigeria’s economic situation was the unsustainable debt burden.

He recalled that as of the first half of 2024, Nigeria’s debt serviceto-revenue ratio had surged to 162 per cent, meaning the country is spending far more on debt repayment than it generates in revenue—a sharp increase from the 128 per cent ratio recorded in 2023.

He stated that in absolute terms, Nigeria spent N6.04 trillion on debt servicing in H1’24, a 69 per cent increase from the previous year.

According to him, debt servicing now accounts for 50 per cent of total government expenditure (N12.17 trillion) and exceeds retained revenue, highlighting a severe fiscal imbalance. He identified naira depreciation key factors as contributors to this debt crisis.

He opined that the falling value of the naira had increased the cost of servicing foreign-denominated debt. He added that high borrowing costs was another causative factor, adding that rising interest rates and increased government borrowing had inflated debt obligations.

He also said there were revenue constraints, noting that despite subsidy removal and tax reforms, government revenue remained low, making it difficult to balance the budget as Nigeria’s total public debt has also increased, reaching N134.3 trillion by mid-2024, up from N121.7 trillion in Q1’24.

Agbakoba said: “While the public debt-to-GDP ratio is currently around 58 per cent—still below the IMF’s 60 per cent threshold for emerging markets—the critical concern is the debt-to-revenue ratio, which places Nigeria among the most vulnerable countries in terms of debt sustainability.

“Nigeria’s debt crisis is ultimately a symptom of deeper institutional weaknesses. To understand the root causes and develop lasting solutions, we must examine why some nations succeed economically while others fail, despite similar resources and opportunities.

“Nigeria remains significantly below its true economic potential. Though not in recession, our economy exists in a state of underperformance relative to its capabilities and the needs of its people.

“Current projections from the Central Bank of Nigeria anticipate GDP growth of 4.17 per cent for 2025—a positive outlook attributed to ongoing economic reforms and anticipated increases in oil production.

Yet this growth rate, while respectable by conventional metrics, is insufficient to address the scale of Nigeria’s developmental challenges or to create the broad-based prosperity its citizens deserve.

“Nigeria’s fiscal deficit has decreased from 6.2 per cent of GDP in the first half of the previous year to 4.4 per cent in the same period of 2024—a positive development but one that still leaves significant room for improvement.

Persistent challenges remain, with inflation averaging 33.2 per cent in 2024, driven by factors such as extreme climate conditions and rising food costs.

Over 33 million Nigerians are now food insecure due to natural disasters and high food prices, underscoring that macroeconomic improvements have yet to translate into meaningful quality-of-life enhancements for many citizens.

“While recent economic reforms have created a foundation for recovery, Nigeria’s path to sustainable growth is severely hindered by an unsustainable debt burden that threatens to undermine all progress.

This financial predicament represents not merely a fiscal challenge but a fundamental constraint on Nigeria’s ability to invest in its future.”

On his part, Maduoma advised the Federal Government to stop depending on borrowing to fund its budget. He urged FG to develop and grow at the pace of its revenue generation.

He said: “I also work in the development sector. And I feel very bad when Nigeria will be depending on the development sector to get certain things done.

And yet, when you look at the way we allocate the resources that we have, we don’t prioritize what is important. “If we take, for example, when the House of Assembly approved for themselves, each of them having a car that costs multi million, for one, across 109 in the House, everybody said all in favor, and they passed it.

That’s money. We need to begin to manage our resources. “And stop borrowing. Now it is being said that, I think yesterday, that Nigeria is about to take 500 billion dollars from the World Bank.

No, I get very upset about that news. And we know the trillions of debt that we are still owing, and we are still amounting it. Who will pay for it? Generation unborn? Generation unborn.

So I think when we are doing our budget, we should think about what we have. “Sincerely, if a man is at family level, don’t budget according to his or her income, man or woman.

You will go and steal. You will steal. Because you are cutting your coat, not according to your money. And that’s very dangerous.

Some people want to live above their income, and that tends to fraud, that tends to corruption, and I think it also works at the macro level, at the national level.”

He added: “When we are trying to live above our income, why can’t we manage what we have effectively and prioritise what is important? After all, in the 70s, Nigeria was not in debt.

We had enough money to fund. We were not in debt. So life was more bearable. Then you can earn a little money and make a lot of projects out of it. So these are the things I’m saying.

