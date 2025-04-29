Agbakoba: Nigeria To Generate N85trn Via Devt Oil Model Implementation

Share

Senior Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN), has said that by implementing a “Development Oil” model, Nigeria could potentially generate N85 trillion in additional value through strategic asset management, active state participation, value addition within the country, and enhanced local content development.

He said that the oil and gas sector represented another significant opportunity for economic transformation.

He stated that Nigeria was standing at a critical cross – roads in its economic development, with its vast oil and gas reserves presenting a unique opportunity for transformation through a shift from the existing “Contract Oil” model to a “Development Oil” approach.

According to him, the current governance framework, characterised by passive state participation through joint ventures and Production Sharing Contracts with international oil companies, has failed to translate Nigeria’s petroleum wealth into broad economic prosperity, leaving 133 million Nigerians in multidimensional poverty despite constitutional mandates that natural resources be used for citizens’ welfare.

These were contained in his paper titled: ‘Governance and economic analysis and forecast 2025,’ obtained by New Telegraph over the weekend. Agbakoba said: “By implementing a “Development Oil” model, Nigeria could potentially generate N85 trillion in additional value through strategic asset management, active state participation, value addition within the country, and enhanced local content development.

“This paradigm shift would position oil and gas resources not merely as commodities to be extracted and exported, but as strategic catalysts for comprehensive national development, aligning with constitutional obligations and addressing the resource curse that has plagued the nation.”

He added: “The current model effectively delegates Nigeria’s sovereign resource rights to foreign entities, creating a constitutional disconnect where the management of national assets benefits external parties rather than Nigerian citizens.

“Transitioning to Development Oil governance would involve reasserting state ownership, overhauling governance structures, establishing innovative funding mechanisms like a sovereign oil fund guaranteed by oil reserves, and strengthening local content policies to ensure greater Nigerian participation throughout the value chain.”

