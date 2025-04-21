Agbakoba: Nigeria Losing Huge Resources From Untapped Maritime Potential

Share

Senior Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that Nigeria is losing resources worth trillions of dollars as it has failed to take full advantage of its maritime potential.

He also said the country was still not in congruent with modern global practices and developments in the maritime industry.

Agbakoba, who is the Founder and First President of the Nigerian Shipping Chamber of Commerce, spoke during AOL’s ’summit on, “Ship management: A commercial strategy for business rescue,” in Lagos.

He said: “Nigeria is losing a lot of revenues. The country is losing trillions of dollars because there are lots of revenue yielding opportunities here but the country is not maximising them.”

The Managing Partner, OAL, Mrs. Yvonne Ezekiel, said the event was strictly around ship management. She said: “Looking at it from the commercial side, because I’m not necessarily a maritime lawyer, but it’s about business rescue.

So it’s a commercial decision that banks and ship owners need to take in terms of when they have these assets. And this asset runs into trouble because the ship owner is unable to pay the bankers, who are the lenders of finance, to acquire these vessels.

So when they run into an obligation of being able to pay, then a commercial decision needs to be taken. “What we are advocating is this commercial position: Rather than go to court, get an injunction and the ship is arrested, and then left in the ocean because there’s an injunction on the ship.

So what we are advocating is for a commercial decision to be taken, that a ship manager should be brought in to manage the ship.

And the ship manager, when he’s managing that ship, he pays the ship owner, he pays the bank and he pays himself. So there’s a win-win all around for everyone.

So it means that rather than have a ship in a rough bucket, as we say, what you have is a vessel that is generating revenue. “And this revenue is what everybody, all parties, would enjoy. So the bank gets the repayment loans, you know, at least a repayment of their loans.

The ship owner gets some income for owning the ship, and then of course the ship manager gets an income for managing the ship.”

According to a statement by Media Assistant, OAL, Mr. Niyi Odunmorayo, the OAL Breakfast Meeting on Ship Management and Marine Projects is a premier event dedicated to exploring the key challenges and emerging opportunities in vessel management, ship financing, and sustainable marine operations.

He said: “This high-level forum brought together globally recognised experts to address critical issues in ship management, with a particular focus on the financial and technical expertise required to ensure vessels are efficiently utilised and profitably managed.

“With participants including ship owners, financial institutions, oil & gas companies, and marine lenders, the event provided a platform for insightful discussions on: Optimising vessel operations for profitability and sustainability; overcoming financial challenges in ship management; and enhancing ship financing structures to ensure secure loan repayments.

“Beyond knowledge-sharing, the meeting offered a valuable opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain expert perspectives, and explore practical solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and profitability across ship management and marine projects.”

Managing Director, NBC Maritime Limited, Captain Nicolas Bernard, said Nigeria’s shipping industry is the most advanced in Africa. He, however, added that there are still gaps in the sector which should be addressed.

According to him, the Cabotage Act helped Nigeria to make substantial progress in the maritime sector.

The Cabotage Act in Nigeria, officially named the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act (No. 5 of 2003), restricts the use of foreign vessels in domestic coastal trade to promote the development of indigenous shipping.

The act’s primary goal is to reserve cabotage trade within Nigerian waters to vessels that are Nigerian-owned, Nigerian-flagged, and primarily manned by Nigerian citizens.

Share