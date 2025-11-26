Agbaja Summit: Mbah Restates Commitment To Investment, Education, Inclusive Governance

…as Prof Oji, Msgr Obiora, others laud Gov’s reforms in education, vocational training

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deepen investments in education, attract investors, create jobs, and strengthen inclusive governance across every part of the state.

Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Professor Sam Ugwu, gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Agbaja Summit 2025 held in Enugu with the theme: “Reviving Our Culture, Building Our Heritage.”

The summit featured a colloquium on education and skills development, alongside panel sessions led by eminent scholars and public figures, including Prof Okechukwu Oji, Monsignor Prof Obiora Ike, and the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ugwu.

While speaking at the event, they commended the governor for the far-reaching reforms in the education sector, particularly the rollout of 260 smart schools and the experiential learning model aimed at transforming basic education and equipping young people with globally competitive skills.

The speakers also praised the state-wide vocational and skills acquisition centres where youths are being trained in digital literacy, creative handiwork, and enterprise development, saying the initiatives were designed to move young people from dependency to self-reliance.

Gov Mbah, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a productive, innovative 24/7 economy capable of creating sustainable jobs, added that ongoing investments would extend to the healthcare sector so that “every community, including Agbaja, feels the impact of governance.”

According to him, “The future we seek is one where no community is left behind—where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and where development is inclusive and sustainable.”

Speaking directly to the youths of Agbaja, he emphasised that the summit belonged to them more than anyone else, noting that the elders had laid the foundation and it was now their turn to build on it.

Commending the organisers for merging cultural revival with intellectual engagement, the governor added: “Agbaja is strong, and Agbaja is rising. Together, we shall build a future where our children will look back and say: This was where the seeds of a new Agbaja and a new Enugu State were planted.

“Across the world, nations prosper not because of mineral wealth but through human capital, technology, and innovation. Knowledge is now the new currency of power, and skills have become the new economic passport.”

He highlighted that the 260 smart schools; each equipped with digital classrooms, laboratories, and a reformed curriculum, are designed to shift learning from rote memorisation to coding, robotics, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

“The Agbaja community, with its long history of scholarship and enterprise, has a strategic role to play. Our development is strongest when every cultural bloc contributes its ideas, talents, and unique strengths,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Summit Records and Communiqué Sub-Committee, Professor Oji, said the summit was structured to build thematic discussions that drive innovation, noting that while the first Agbaja Summit focused on the economy, this year’s edition centred on education after reviewing the progress made so far.

He explained that the committee took cues from the state government’s education reforms and aligned them with grassroots initiatives by the Agbaja intelligentsia, including contributions from Monsignor Prof Obiora Ike and other notable scholars.

Also addressing the gathering, Chairman of Agbaja Summit 2025, Professor Chike Anibeze, said the summit represents a comprehensive development agenda for the Agbaja people. He recalled that the previous summit focused on investment, while the 2025 edition deliberately shifted to education and skills development to reposition the people for future opportunities.

Other distinguished speakers at the event included the senator representing Enugu West senatorial district, Hon Osita Ngwu, former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, Mrs Loretta Aniagolu, Dr Ugochukwu Chime, and Fr Ikechukwu Ani, among others.

According to them, the youths must continue to be encouraged to embrace vocational and technical skills as pathways to meaningful and sustainable livelihoods.

The summit climaxed with the presentation of awards to illustrious sons and daughters of Agbaja who have distinguished themselves in various fields and made significant contributions to the development of the community.