Agbaja Nation Woos Investors To Tap On Opportunities At The 9th Mile Industrial Park

The Agbaja Leaders of Thought (ALT), has called investors from Nigeria and beyond to buy into the Enugu Industrial Park. ALT made the call yesterday at a press conference to announce the up coming Agbaja Summit 2025, aimed to spotlight the multi- million naira Industrial Park located at the 9th Mile in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The group described the park as a prime investment destination where every investor will be happy to be part of. The Summit is scheduled to hold between November 26–27, 2025.

Rev. Ugo Chime, a member of the ALT Board of Trustees and chairman of the planning committee for the maiden Agbaja 2022 Summit, described 9th Mile as an industrial hub with vast potential for investors.

He said: “Ninth Mile has the best drinking water in Enugu State and is welcoming to both visitors and investors. “The area is open for businesses, and we urge investors to utilise the abundant natural resources such as coal and others to transform the state.”