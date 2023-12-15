Agba Joins Edo Guber Race, Promises Good Governance

The immediate past Minister for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has officially declared to contest the 2024 Edo governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agba, who made the declaration at the party secretariat in Benin City on Thursday, said his intention to contest the guber poll was occasioned after wide consultations with critical stakeholders in the country.

He said: “Today,I stand before you filled with a sense of profound responsibility and unwavering commitment, I am honoured to formally announce my intention to contest for the APC Gubernatorial ticket of our great state, Edo.

“This decision, borne from deep reflection and extensive consultations with my beloved family, distinguished leaders of our party, and a wide range of stakeholders across the State and country, reflects my dedication to our shared future.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by those who have supported and inspired me on this journey”,

He alleged that schools, hospitals, and roads, which were once symbols of progress in the state are crying out for urgent renewal, noting that these issues should not only be restored but also elevate them to a standard befitting the aspirations of the people.

“This is the path of development I believe in, and I am championing. I therefore call on you to join me in making Edo a Wadoghe Phenomenon {A marvel to behold} by Transforming our Rural and Urban Spaces Together (TRUST).

“Collectively, we can grow our economy, promote integrated rural development and urban renewal, improve access to health, education, potable water, and sanitation, ultimately improving our people’s standard of living.

“Our education system must prepare our children to excel locally and compete globally”.

Continuing he said: ‘Through innovative policies, we will address the comparative advantages of Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North creating Financial, Cultural and Industrial hubs centred on a knowledge-based economy.

The Benin Kingdom, one of the historic kingdoms of the world, is the custodian of the Edo heritage and culture. We must showcase this heritage, not only for its incredible arts and culture but also as a cornerstone of our identity and potential for development”.

He also maintained that he would be committed to bringing innovative solutions as well as fostering collaboration for the benefit of the people, Agba promised to operate an open-door policy if elected governor of the state.