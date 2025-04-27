Agatu LG Chair Gives Fulani Herdsmen 48-Hour Ultimatum

Share

Apparently perturbed by the upsurge in killings in his area, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Benue State Melvin Ejeh, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Fulani herdsmen to vacate Agatu land with their cattle.

However, following an appeal by the leader of the Fulani community, Ardo Boderi, stakeholders unanimously agreed to extend the deadline by one week, expiring on May 3, 2025.

According to a widely circulated statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Amb. Obochi Solomon, the decision was reached during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday at the council’s headquarters in Obagaji.

The meeting, the statement noted, “was aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the presence of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle in Agatu land during the cropping season.”

Ejeh emphasized the crucial role of agriculture in sustaining the livelihoods of the people of Agatu and Benue State.

“I am impressed with the level of peace we have enjoyed in Agatu,” he said.

“However, we must ensure that our farmers can cultivate their lands without disruption or fear of harm or crop destruction, especially during this farming season.

“My administration is fully committed to ensuring that farmers and every resident of Agatu have a secured environment in which to go about their daily activities.”

He urged all stakeholders to support his peace initiatives and called upon the Fulani herdsmen to relocate peacefully.

The Agatu council chairman also expressed gratitude to God and the security agencies for ensuring that no life was lost, while appreciating the people of Agatu, particularly the youth, for their patience and tolerance during this period.

The Second-Class Chief in the area, John Agidani, who represented the Och’Agatu, commended the council chairman for his visionary initiative.

The leader of the Fulani community in the Local Government, Ardo Boderi, expressed appreciation for the chairman’s leadership and thanked the people of Agatu for their hospitality.

The General Youth Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. Oloche Silas, also praised the council chairman and assured that Agatu youths would refrain from harming any cattle or Fulani during the relocation process.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to grant the Fulani herdsmen a one-week grace period to prepare for their relocation from Agatu land to pave the way for farmers to cultivate their crops during the cropping season.

