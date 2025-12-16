Agankyu Stool: Crown Prince Farouk Gains Momentum

The search for a new Agankyu of Kakanda Land has intensified, with Crown Prince Engr. Farouk Muhammad Kakanda emerging as the people’s Choice to ascend the prestigious stool of Agankyu.

The position became vacant following the demise of late King Muhammad Sanni Hassan, who passed away on December 7th.

Prominent members from the four ruling houses are rallying behind Engr. Farouk, praising his loyalty and service to the late king.

The Danki Rulling House and Budon in its statement signed by the Secretary of Danki Royal dynasty Muhammad Ibrahim Budon, have expressed their support, highlighting his humility, discipline, and respect for tradition.

“His loyalty and sacrifice stand as a noble example for generations to come His humility, discipline, and respect for tradition reflected true leadership and royal responsibility.”

As the kingdom prepares for a new era, Engr. Farouk’s candidacy has gained significant traction. His experience as Shaba of Kakanda (Crown Prince) and his dedication to the late king’s legacy position him as a strong Choice for the prestigious stool. Also speaking, Malam Isa Abdulwaidi, from Atung.