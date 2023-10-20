Aganga: China’s Economic Power Threat to Nigeria’s Status in AfCFTA

Nigeria’s quest to remain the largest market in the $3.4 trillion economic bloc and 1.2 billion consumer market under the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is under threat by China as it remains the largest exporter of goods into Africa. Disclosing this as the guest speaker at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 3rd Adeola Odutola Annual Lecture and Presidential Luncheon to mark the 51st Annual General Meeting of the association in Lagos, yesterday, a former Minister of Industry,

Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga CON, said the continued flooding of the domestic market with cheaper and substandard products from China and elsewhere would derail the country’s plans to dominate AfCFTA as the largest market in the continent. Aganga, while speaking on the theme: ‘Setting the Agenda for Competitive Manufacturing under the AFCFTA.’

What Nigeria needs to do,’ insisted that the emergence of lower-cost competitors both from Africa and outside Africa, coupled with China remaining the largest exporter into Africa, partly because of Nigerian manufacturers not producing what Nigerians consume, is expected to further threaten the country’s industrialization agenda in short and long term.

The former minister explained that Nigeria was currently losing its market and opportunity to move from agrarian to an industrial economy de- spite the implementation of AfCFTA. Consequently, this will bring backwardness to the economy, thereby allowing China becoming the preferred destination for export of goods into the African continent.

According to him, the country’s quest to industrialise will remain very weak amidst policy summersault of the government. He added that this would of course lead to insecurity, increased levels of poverty, unemployment, borrowing, a difficult macroeconomic environment with high inflation and exchange rates crisis.

Aganga said: “In setting the agenda for Nigeria’s competitive manufacturing, I would first of all like to share some of the initiatives and actions other countries, particularly Nigeria’s competitors in and outside. Africa has taken to improve their competitiveness.