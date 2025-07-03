Agama, Ashade Rally Stakeholders To Close Nigeria’s Investment Knowledge Gap

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for a coordinated national effort to deepen financial inclusion by expanding access to capital markets, describing Nigeria’s vast population of unbanked and investment-excluded citizens as “untapped economic energy.”

Speaking at the second edition of United Capital Asset Management’s flagship Investment Forum in Lagos, Agama emphasized the urgent need to simplify investment access, especially for the informal sector and underserved communities.

With the theme, “Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments: Bridging Nigeria’s Knowledge and Wealth Gap,” the high-level gathering brought together regulators, policymakers, asset managers, digital media leaders, and grassroots financial literacy advocates. The forum reinforced United Capital Plc’s commitment to democratizing wealth-building tools for all Nigerians.

Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, opened the forum with a passionate appeal for stronger collaboration between regulators and the private sector in promoting inclusive growth. He said that when the inaugural edition was launched, the goal was simple: to create a space for meaningful engagement on the capital market’s role in wealth creation and inclusive economic growth. That goal, he stressed, remains the same—but the urgency is now even greater.

Ashade lamented the widening gap between rising access to basic financial services and low participation in capital markets. According to him, financial inclusion is not just about opening bank accounts but equipping Nigerians with the knowledge and confidence to invest, grow wealth, and shape their economic future.

In a keynote address and fireside chat with Ashade, Dr. Agama stressed that addressing Nigeria’s financial literacy deficit had evolved from a regulatory issue into a national imperative. He cited the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 as a significant reform aimed at enhancing market integrity, protecting investors, and expanding access to capital market products—especially among traditionally excluded groups. He said that fear and opacity must be removed and that the informal sector, which includes millions of Nigerians, must be brought into the investment mainstream to ensure inclusive economic growth.

Both Ashade and Agama underscored the vital role of credible digital influencers and media platforms in curbing misinformation, combating Ponzi schemes, and reinforcing investor trust. They agreed that true financial inclusion goes beyond access—it’s about education, empowerment, and sustained trust in the system.

In the forum’s second session, Dr. Odiri Oginni, Managing Director and CEO of United Capital Asset Management, emphasized the need to close the investment knowledge gap by urging a shift from product sales to investor education. She said what people need is not just a product but understanding—of risk, return, and diversification.

Also speaking at the event, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, CEO of Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), shared compelling data on the urgent need for inclusive financial literacy to unlock Nigeria’s broader economic potential.

A panel session at the forum brought further depth to the conversation. It featured voices from across the financial and digital landscape, including Uche Uzoebo, CEO of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF); Abimbola Babasola, Head of Trading and Products at the Nigerian Exchange (representing NGX CEO Jude Chiemeka); Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics; Oler Oladele, Founder of Money Wit Club; and Sola Adesakin, Founder of Smart Stewards. They discussed strategies for building trust in underserved markets, designing context-relevant investment products, and scaling financial education through digital platforms.

The event also highlighted United Capital Asset Management’s role in providing inclusive investment solutions. With over ₦1 trillion in assets under management and ten mutual funds, including products tailored for women, children, ethical investors, and low-income households, the company continues to broaden access across demographic groups.

Reiterating United Capital’s long-term mission, Ashade concluded that the company is not just managing assets but empowering lives. He said every Nigerian deserves the opportunity to grow wealth safely and sustainably.

As Nigeria navigates complex economic challenges, the 2025 United Capital Investment Forum delivered a clear message: only through financial inclusion—grounded in education and trust—can capital markets serve as a true engine of shared prosperity.