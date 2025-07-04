Agama, Ashade Rally Stakeholders To Close Nigeria’s Investment Knowledge Gap

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for a coordinated national push to deepen financial inclusion through inclusive capital market participation, describing Nigeria’s vast population of unbanked and investment-excluded citizens as “untapped economic energy.”

Speaking at the second edition of United Capital Asset Management’s flagship Investment Forum, held in Lagos, Agama underscored the urgent need to simplify access to investment channels, especially for Nigeria’s informal sector and underserved communities.

With the theme, “Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments: Bridging Nigeria’s Knowledge and Wealth Gap,” the high-level gathering convened market regulators, policymakers, asset managers, digital media leaders, and grassroots finance advocates.

The event reinforced United Capital Plc’s ambition to democratize wealth-building tools for all Nigerians. Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, opened the forum with a stirring appeal to regulators and private sector actors to collaborate on inclusive growth.

“When we launched the inaugural edition, our goal was simple: to create space for meaningful engagement on the role of the capital market in building wealth and driving inclusive economic growth.

Today, that goal remains the same, but the urgency is even greater,” Ashade said. He lamented the persistent gap between growing access to basic financial services and the chronically low participation in capital markets.

“Financial inclusion is not just about opening bank accounts. It is about giving Nigerians the confidence and knowledge to invest, grow wealth, and shape their economic future,” he stressed.

In a compelling keynote and fireside chat with Ashade, Dr. Agama emphasized that closing Nigeria’s financial literacy gap had evolved from a regulatory challenge into a national imperative.

Citing the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, Agama explained that recent reforms aim to bolster market integrity, protect investors, and expand access to capital market products among traditionally excluded groups.

“We must remove the fear, remove the opacity. The informal sector—millions of Nigerians—must be brought into the investment mainstream. That is how we grow our economy inclusively,” the SEC chief asserted.

Both Ashade and Agama also called attention to the role of credible digital influencers and media platforms in tackling misinformation, curbing Ponzi schemes, and reinforcing investor confidence.