Again, Zulum Wins German INGO Iconic Award

An International NonGovernmental Organization (INGO), Founders Global Network (NFGN) has nominated the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for the 2025 iconic award to be presented to him in Bayern, Germany by April.

The INGO Founders Global Network is the of – ficial and largest umbrella body for non-governmental and non-profit organisations networking across all countries to propagate and advance the United Nations Sustainable.

Development Goals for the good of humanity and society Zulum’s nomination, according to a statement by his media aide, Mallam Dauda Iliys, was conveyed to him via a letter signed by Nigeria’s Consul General, Amb. Yakubu A. Dadi, on Friday.

The statement added that aside being nominated for the award, Zulum was also selected to serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the event scheduled for April 11, 2025.

