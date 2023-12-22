Again, Zulum Provides Free Christmas Transportation To South

For the fourth time since 2020, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has approved free transportation for 630 families who intend to travel to their various states for the Christmas celebration as a way of cushioning the effect of the current hardship faced by citizens as a result of the subsidy removal.

The move was to support the less privileged who could not afford fares and foster peaceful coexistence among non-indigenous groups.

Mr Emmanuel Egwudike, the Coordinator of Ohanaeze All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, at the flag-off, said the Governor also provided money to widows for Christmas celebration.

He commended the Governor for providing free transport for the less privileged, who wouldn’t have traveled without the support.

He noted that it was not the first time that Governor Zulum had been magnanimous as he regularly supported non-indigenes and gave palliatives to widows to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“He has been doing this since 2020. Every Christmas, he makes sure that every non-indigene, especially the most vulnerable, can travel. Due to hardship and economic situations, as well as subsidy removal and an increase in transportation, a lot of families wouldn’t be able to get themselves to celebrate Christmas in their state without this gesture from Zulum’s administration.

“You can see the number of people that are here at the park and the joy in the faces of the people, which is the mood of happiness.

“From the record we have, over 630 families will be going to their various homes to celebrate this Christmas and this is something that is quite appreciated by all non-indigenes in the State,” he said.

He, therefore, urged other governors to emulate Zulum to further boost the unity in their respective states.

“This is what is expected from every governor because, when we talk about unity, it is beyond lip service. This is an avenue to cement the purpose of the people and this will strengthen the unity in the State,” he said.

President of the Tiv Community in the State, Mr Abraham Kaanti, said the Governor had exhibited his love for the downtrodden and the less privileged by this gesture.

He added that the Governor’s gesture came when many had lost hope of travelling home for the festivities.

Also speaking for the Yoruba Constituency in the State, who are among the beneficiaries, Chief Saka Ganiyu Abiodun expressed gratitude to Zulum for the gesture, saying that the Governor is known for his attitude of not wanting to see people suffer.

He said the selection of the beneficiaries was done on the vulnerability of each of them, especially those who wished to go home but could not afford the cost of taking themselves home.

In a similar vein, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Borno State, Pharm Napoleon Egbonu, who said he was sent by the Igbo Community to supervise what is happening and appreciates the Governor, said the gesture is directly touching the downtrodden.

“It is a tro and fro programme. It has been going on for the past five years and the people are really happy with the Governor,” Egbonu said.

For the leader of the Eggon Community in Borno and a native of Nasarawa State, who said he has lived in the state for over 40 years, working for the Nigeria Railway Corporation, the Governor’s gesture is timely considering the economic hardship bedevilling the people presently.