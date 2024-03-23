Again, Zulum Flags Off Construction Of N7.9bn Flyover In Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has flagged off the construction of N7.9 billion flyover at the west end area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

The flyover at the west end roundabout is the third in the series of flyovers to be constructed in Maiduguri, since the assumption of Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration.

Flagging off the construction on Saturday, Governor Zulum said, “In fulfilment of our campaign promises of urban renewal, we are today witnessing the flagging of the construction of the West end flyover”.

” This administration has constructed a flyover at the Customs area, Borno Express Terminus area and now we are constructing the third one here at the west end to decongest the high traffic and vehicular movement in Maiduguri and its environs”, Zulum said.

Zulum said, “We have opened up Maiduguri the state capital and some of our major cities, what is left is to reduce traffic at the Post Office area and, we are going to introduce some measures to completely eliminate traffic at the post office area”.

Earlier, the Borno state commissioner for works, Engr Mustapha Gubio said the flyover consists of 472 spans from west to east and that the construction will create more jobs for the teaming youths and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

“The flyover when constructed will reduce traffic congestion and heavy vehicular movement in the area,” he said.

He charged the contractor to adhere strictly to the Specifications of the contract and time limit as contained in the agreement signed by the State Ministry of Works and Housing and the Eighteen Engineering Company Limited (EEC) for the construction.

He further said that a down payment of 40 per cent has been made as a mobilisation fee already with a proposed additional 10 per cent payment to be made very soon to make it 50 per cent, stressing that with this arrangement, much is expected from the contractor in terms of quality and speedy work.

In his remarks, the representative of EEC Construction Company Limited, Mr Gao Kun promised to justify the confidence reposed in them and execute the project according to specifications of the project design.