In a move to strengthen primary healthcare delivery, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the employment and absorption of 985 health professionals and 52 supportive staff to help Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The Governor also approved the engagement of 341 health professionals through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to support frontline workers in different facilities in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Primary Health Care Development Board ( SPHDS), Professor Mohammed Arab Alhaji, said the giant strides are aimed at bolstering improved healthcare services at the grassroots level.

“These giant strides recorded are in line with the Universal Health Coverage and in accordance with Pillar 3 of the 10-year Strategic Transformative Plan of the State by providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to the citizenry,” Prof. Arab stated.

Providing a breakdown of Governor Zulum’s recent approval, the Executive Secretary said 859 health professionals of mixed cadre have been employed from the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) to PHC Centres across the State.

Accordingly, he said, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed the absorption of 111 health professionals and 52 supportive staff to five PHC Centres in Goni Damgari, Wulari, Shuwari, Miringa and Fikayel, in addition to 15 health professionals, two facilities in the Mobbar local government.

“The Governor has approved the absorption of 859 health professionals of mixed cadre from the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) to PHC Centres across the State, 111 health professionals and 52 supportive staff to five centres, namely Goni Damgari, Wulari, Shuwari, Miringa, and Fikayel, and 15 health professionals to two PHCs in Mobbar LGA,” Arab added.

Other interventions include the engagement of 341 health professionals through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and IMPACT Immunisation, respectively, to support the health workforce in the PHC Centres across the state, and the approval of the implementation of the minimum wage alongside enhanced allowances for the workers at different facilities across the state to motivate the health workforce.

Additionally, 123 PHC Centres were renovated/revitalised and upgraded, with the provision of solar-powered boreholes, essential drugs, and medical consumables through various interventions by the State Government, IMPACT Immunisation, the National Primary Care Agency, and the Global Fund.