Again, Yul Edochie Expresses Desire To Have A Male Child With Judy Austin

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media after revealing his desire to have a son with his second wife, Judy Austin.

New Telegraph reports that the thespian actor expressed his admiration to give his male child the name of the newly elected United States (US) President Donald Trump who won the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Haris.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Yul revealed that he would name his future son “Trump” if blessed with another child.

Yul described Trump as the “Leader of the Stubborn Boys Association,” hinting at his respect for the American politician’s determination and stubborn personality.

Yul wrote: “If God blesses me with another son, I’ll name him Trump. Named after President Donald Trump. Leader of the Stubborn Boys Association.”

The post has however garnered mixed reactions from fans expressing diverse opinions on the unique tribute.

Reactions trailing this post;

alaofunmi wrote: “Pls be giving yourself some respect Pls it’s now getting out of hand who do you like this now?”

ch.ichi8524 noted: “Stop disgracing your fans constantly…give them at least one reason to defend you. Tufiakwa gi.”

queensy_mina reacted: “Like I said and I will say it again MR DONALD is not a stubborn type, he protects his territory and he is straight forward person and a real man who stands by his words and so wise knows how to turn on and turns things upside down. if you think he is stubborn then I am sorry think again.”

_prettyesther1 noted: “You better name the sun tinubu so that he go help him fix your marriage .”

