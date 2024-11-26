Again, Yahaya Bello Presents Himself To EFCC

Share

A former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission again over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Bello went to the office with his lawyers on Tuesday morning, following the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed states’ case on the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency.

The former Governor drove himself in a black hilux to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment till November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying that the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

Details later…

