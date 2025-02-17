Again, Wabara Dares PDP, Praises Otti

Share

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolph Wabara, has dared the Abia State chapter of the party to expel him for praising the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti once again.

New Telegraph reports that Wabara made this remark in response to the state party claiming that his appreciation of Governor Otti’s performance as an anti-party activity deserves suspension.

Wabara, who was in Umuahia on Sunday to attend the 80th birthday celebration of the former Secretary to the Abia State Government, Dr Godswill Emelike Okoro, emphasized that he was a citizen of Abia State before joining the PDP.

Wabara said: “Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, and even before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this State, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.

“Politics ends after campaigns, after elections, and then you start thinking of governance.

“Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia! And, I am saying it again! Maybe now, since they said I was suspended, they can now expel me.

“But, having said so, sir, continue with the works. Our ancestors in Abia are with you.”

The former Senate President called on the PDP leadership in the State to go public the following day and suspend Dr. Emelike Okoro for being celebrated by Governor Otti.

He also dismissed the attempt to suspend him for speaking the truth, which he claimed everyone could see, and declared that he would continue to appreciate Governor Otti for the good work being done.

“I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate you. I have not mentioned the Labour Party; I have always mentioned Governor Alex Otti. We are all with you,” Wabara added.

He further emphasized that it was gratifying that Governor Otti, whom they never wanted to be Governor, was the one recovering the State from the ruins of bad governance.

Also speaking, the celebrant, Dr. Emelike Okoro, stated that Governor Otti had brought a breath of fresh air to Abia State.

He commended the governor for the recent flag-off of the reconstruction of the Onuinyang-Oporoenyi Oboro Road, which spans Bende LGA in Abia North Zone and Ikwuano LGA in Abia Central Zone.

Dr. Okoro noted that the road would greatly boost the agricultural sector of the State from that corridor.

He recalled when he told Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, during the latter’s bid for governor, that he would not back him and instead urged Abaribe to return to the Senate, remaining Nma Agha ndi Igbo (the sword of the Igbos), as he sought a breath of fresh air.

The octogenarian said, “Alex Otti, you have brought a breath of fresh air,” and also highlighted one of the things that impressed him about Governor Otti—his accessibility.

Governor Alex Otti, in his remarks, explained that his relationship with Dr. Okoro transcended politics, describing him as a father and mentor.

The Governor reiterated that his administration would not tolerate any form of segregation and affirmed that anyone living in Abia as a good citizen would be regarded as an Abian.

He called on those still holding onto primordial sentiments to wake up and embrace the new Abia ideology, based on excellence, capacity, competence, and equity.

Governor Otti also called for a return to the culture of respect for elders, a hallmark of the Igbos, stating that he would continue to honour elders like Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Chris Adighije as they celebrate their 70th and 80th birthdays, respectively, in March.

