Again, Video Of Sylvester Madu Surfaces Online Weeks After Selling Okrika In Enugu Market

A rare video of Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, also known as Shina Rambo has resurfaced online by another Nigerian lady, weeks after he went viral for selling Okrika clothes in a popular market in Enugu.

The Nigerian lady was identified as a TikTok user, @preciousgoldp6141 took to her page to share her experience after seeing Shina Rambo, in her church.

According to her, she was too shy to meet him but described him as “cute and humble”.

She said; “I saw Shina Rambo today in church, but I was shy to meet him. He was cute and humble fr. Omo, I was shy to take pics with him, cos he is with his wife but Shina is so humble and real.”

With videos going viral on social media, many fans of the actor have expressed their excitement and hope to see him in person.

@Ede_Blessing said: “New Haven branch Enugu, mehhn I miss my people oooh, is only Pastor Ikenna that is allowed to call him Shina Rambo.”

@Lily gold reacted: “Abeg nah only me see that woman in koi koi.”

@user8292967417418 commented: “Soo humble.”

@Annie reacted: “He’s very humble.”

@NENYE said: “Which state.”

