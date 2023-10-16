Again, Video Of Chioma, Her Twin Baby Surfaces Online

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react as another leaked video showing the faces of Davido and Chioma’s newborn twins surfaced online.

In a video sighted by the New Telegraph, the faces of the twin babies were seen as they had their first ride in their family’s Bentley ride.

a Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle @maamaupdate shares the rare video of the twin babies on her TikTok handle.

According to her, the babies have been named Kehinde and Taiwo by their grandfather, Davido’s father.

Meanwhile, Chioma Adeleke was captured in the front seat of their Bentley ride while her twin children were positioned in the backseat of the car.

Davido’s father who made the video was heard applauding Chioma while gushing over the arrival of his twin grandchildren.

@smart_ire reacted: “I too love Chioma oo. You’re lucky darling. God will continue to strengthen in Jesus’ name Amen. Congratulations King & Queen Davido.”

@sarah__ said: “Chioma just dey smile anyhow. God, please protect these children.”

@user58563817249701 reacted: “Wow great news I really thank God for u and am also happy is not easy. I pray that my will come two am very happy am God will do it.”

@user8548528117439 reacted: “Congratulations Momma. God will keep and protect them no weapon formed against them shall prosper IJN.”

@serwahlovessheila added: “Congratulations my dear. What God cannot do does not exist ooh.”

