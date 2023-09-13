Again, UNILAG Students Stage Protest Over Tuition Hike

Again, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) students took to the streets to protest the tuition fee increment under the banner of the Students Solidarity Group Against Students Hike in association with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The students reconvened a week after the first protest was disrupted by security operatives as colleagues from other universities also joined them in solidarity.

The protesters chanted songs of solidarity and expressed their desire to continue to fight and press the school authorities to reduce the fees.

They conducted a peaceful street protest while being supported by members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Police Force security personnel.

As thorough security checks were made to stop outsiders from entering the school premises, security personnel barred the school gate.

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen complained that there was a breach of trust between the school authorities and the students and they will continue to protest until the hike in school fees is overturned.

They claimed that the way the school administration handled the situation in recent weeks, particularly with their latest official press statement, lacked accountability and transparency.

They also called on the Federal Government to invest the proceeds from the subsidy removal on education rather than allow any increment in school fees.

In July, the school authorities announced the hike in tuition fees was announced in July for new and returning undergraduate students as they cited “prevailing economic realities” as the reason for the increment.

New Telegraph last week reported that armed policemen teargassed protesting students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who took to the streets to protest the hike in fees by the management of the institution.

The policemen, drawn from many formations in Lagos including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), also took over the gate of the university, preventing the protesting students and others from entering the campus and disrupted the planned protest.