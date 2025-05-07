Again, Uduaghan Dumps PDP, Returns To APC

Share

The former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has again dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Recall that Uduaghan was the helmsman of the oil-rich state between 2007 and 2015.

His re-election was nullified by the Supreme Court in the petition that was instituted by Chief Great Ogboru of the defunct Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) for another election to be conducted within 90 days by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) He won again and was sworn-in the third time.

In the first instance, his bid to go to the Senate to represent Delta South during the 2015 general election was scuttled by the then Senator James Manager, who occupied the seat for 16 years, with threat from the Ijaw militant axis of the state.

He failed the PDP primary election in 2019 and defected to APC to pursue his ambition.but was defeated by again Manager.

In 2020, he returned to PDP. But following the collapse of PDP structure into APC by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, he switched back to APC yesterday at Itshekiri land in Warri South.

Share