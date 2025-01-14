Again, Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing

Share

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after a second loss to Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk.

New Telegraph reports that Fury who had enjoyed two stints as heavyweight champion and retires with a record of 34 wins, two defeats and one draw had previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the ring later that year.

The ‘Gypsy King’ made his decision known in a video shared on social media on Monday, January 13, 2025.

He said, “Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. See you all on the other side,” the 36-year-old said.

