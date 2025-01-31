Again, Trump Threatens To Place 100% Tariffs On BRICS

Share

On Thursday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump reiterated his threat to place 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had previously threatened 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations, a bloc including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa if they create a rival to the US dollar, which he doubled down on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, President Trump has separately threatened China a member of the BRICS bloc with an additional 10 per cent levy on goods as soon as February 1 due to a trade imbalance and its alleged role in the US fentanyl supply.

Trump’s comments on possible BRICS tariffs came days before a February 1 deadline he set shortly after he took over office from former President Joe Biden on January 20.

READ ALSO

According to the American President, he would place 25 per cent tariffs on neighbours Canada and Mexico unless they cracked down on illegal migrants crossing the US border and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER.

“We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs,” he stated

Share

Please follow and like us: