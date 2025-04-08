Share

Again, the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans.

Speaking via his Truth social, Trump said, “If China does not withdraw its 34 per cent increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th.”

New Telegraph gathered that the fresh action would stack on an already steep US rate, taking effect on Thursday, April 9, bringing the total figure to a prohibitive level.

It would be recalled that as part of a broader plan to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on countries with which the US has large trade deficits, Trump last week unveiled a 34 percent additional tariff on China, taking effect on Wednesday.

Beijing’s counter-tariff matches Washington’s figure and is set to kick in on April 10. These will stack on existing Chinese duties, too.

The world’s second biggest economy has also issued other countermeasures, including export controls on rare earth elements.

READ ALSO

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed 20 percent added duties on Chinese imports over Beijing’s alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

With the incoming 34 percent rate and new 50 percent threat, the total additional rate this year could hit 104 percent.

The White House added that this new rate piles on existing tariffs from Trump’s first presidency, which former president Joe Biden largely kept in place and added to in targeted sectors.

Trump took aim at Beijing’s economic practices on social media on Monday, criticizing its non-monetary tariffs and illegal subsidization of companies.

He added that all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with them will be terminated.

However, he stated that negotiations with other countries, which have requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

